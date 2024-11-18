Christmas events in Horncastle area under threat because of 'onerous' red tape

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The shock cancellation of a long-standing Christmas fair has triggered fears that Scrooge’s red tape will prevail over Santa’s red suit at festive events in the Horncastle area.

The popular fair at Woodhall Spa has been attracting thousands of visitors since the turn of the century, and was pencilled in for Friday, December 6.

But the organisers, Woodhall Spa Rotary Club, have pulled the plug after getting bogged down in health and safety bureaucracy and excessive administrative procedures that even cover possible terrorist attacks.

Now there are concerns for the future of other Christmas events because of similar red-tape reasons.

Organising members of Woodhall Spa Rotary Club at last year's Christmas fair in the town. (PHOTO BY: John Aron Photography)

Horncastle’s Window Wanderland and an artisan market at Oxcombe Pottery are going ahead, but this could be the final year of the town’s annual Christmas market.

Woodhall Spa has also lost its annual 1940s Festival in recent times, and a spokesman for the town’s Rotary Club said: “It is with great sadness that the Christmas fair will not take place this year.

"It has been organised by the club, on behalf of the parish council, for around 25 years. It grew from a late-night shopping event, run by the now-defunct chamber of commerce, into an event hosting up to 110 stalls and visited by about 4,000 people each year.

"However, the health and safety requirements surrounding the fair have steadily increased, and additional measures have been imposed.

Santa arrives at last year's Christmas fair in Woodhall Spa. But his red suit has been spoiled by Scrooge's red tape this year. (PHOTO BY: Eclipse Photographic)

"The aim is to mitigate potential harm to customers and stallholders. But these measures have now become so onerous that we have concluded they represent an insurmountable barrier to holding the event.

"For instance, to continue with the fair, we would now be required to block Station Road and The Broadway at both ends to prevent drive-through terrorism!

"We would also have to find the funds to employ a traffic management company, and issue written guidance to marshals and stewards.”

The club revealed that it had to complete a 67-page health and safety compliance document to stage the 2023 fair. But this had now doubled in volume for this year.

"It is abundantly clear the powers-that-be do not want the Woodhall Spa Christmas fair to continue in its present form,” said the spokesman.

The fair will be replaced on December 6 by the return of late-night shopping, Santa in his grotto at The Inn hotel and a best-dressed window competition. There might also be a few street stalls and a light show in the Millennium Garden.

Meanwhile, over at Horncastle, the Christmas market’s organiser, Brian Burbidge, said he was “fearful” about the future of the event.

He said: “The paperwork includes things like bomb threats, counter-terrorism, traffic management and even what to do if someone flies a drone overhead.

"We’re just a group of volunteers putting on a community event. But it will disappear if this continues.

"I know others who are cancelling because they don’t want the risk or the cost of using a private events management company.”

East Lindsey District Council says it is well aware of the burden facing event organisers. It has set up a health and safety panel and is appointing two new members of staff to help groups navigate the requirements.

It insists the aim is to make events as safe as possible and to protect organisers from the risk of legal action if things go wrong.