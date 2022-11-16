The Asda Foundation has already supported the cause with a £1,000 grant to provide a drop-in, all-day Christmas meal for local homeless and lonely people, and the purchase of warm clothing for project workers to distribute through the winter months.Now the Lister Way supermarket is asking its shoppers to give a little gift this Christmas. A special trolley has been set up behind the checkouts to accept donations of such items as cold weather clothing, toiletries and underpants for men, and flasks which will then be passed to the charity's team of workers to distribute to street sleepers.Members of the public will be able to donate a small gift for somebody in need at the store until Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24.Any donations or unwanted Christmas gifts after that date will be gratefully received at Centrepoint’s Drop In Centre or charity shop at 15, Red Lion Street.Community Champion at Boston’s Asda store, Stephen Bromby, said: “This year, we’d like to spread Christmas cheer and focus on the small things we can do to support charities and good causes.