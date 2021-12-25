Christmas message by Vicar of Sleaford, Rev Philip Johnson

Rev Philip Johnson of St Denys' Church, Sleaford. EMN-211217-180249001

At St Denys’ Church we have been busy with risk assessments to see how much of our Christmas programme can go ahead – the good news is that most of it will go ahead, albeit with modifications.

That perhaps sounds more onerous than it is because over the past 18 months we have learned to move seamlessly from face-to-face encounters to virtual platforms. But it is not just church services and concerts that are affected. Many are concerned that they may not be able to travel to meet up with distant family, especially if they live overseas.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas is a story of joy and hope, but it is also a story of uncertainty. The story of Jesus’ birth is over 2,000 years old, but it is set in a place where very little was certain.

People were being moved around the country for taxation and registration purposes, political change was at hand. Fear and uncertainty are two feelings that dominated the public mood. And when we think about Mary and Joseph, we also encounter uncertainty – so much could have gone wrong. But from the first announcement of Jesus’ birth to Mary, a beacon of hope is lit into the uncertainty of their world.