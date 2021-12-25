Christmas message from Coun Robert Oates, Mayor of Sleaford - Heartwarming acts of kindness

Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Robert Oates. EMN-211220-095542001

But it has been heart-warming to see all the acts of kindness and generosity by our townspeople to help others cope with the difficulties caused by Covid and other problems.

At this special time of the year, my thoughts go out to all those affected by the pandemic.

Despite the restrictions due to Covid, my wife Ann and I accepted as many invitations as possible to represent the town as your Mayor and Mayoress. A particular highlight was opening the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ markets and turning on the splendid Christmas lights.

This year it was an honour to represent the town at the 100th anniversary dinner of the Sleaford Branch of the Royal British Legion, at the Armistice Day event on November 11 and at the Remembrance Sunday parade and event. All of which were reminders of the sacrifices of others to protect the freedoms that we have today, including the freedom to celebrate Christmas.

I thank all of the staff at the town council for their hard-work in keeping services for the public running this year despite the ongoing problems from Covid-19.

I also thank the councillors and townspeople who have supported me during my term of office so far, including John Griffiths our award-winning town crier. I look forward to serving the town to the best of my ability in the remainder of my term as Mayor and Chairman of the Council until May.

Thanks also to those who have supported my fundraising efforts on behalf of Sleaford’s own ‘Rainbow Stars,’ the charity for children and young adults with additional needs. My next fundraising event will be a Burns’ Night celebration on Saturday January 22, details on the town council website www.sleaford.gov.uk.

Special thanks are due to those who will be working over the holiday period in the emergency services, hospitals, care homes and other essential services.

On behalf of our town, I thank you and your families for putting duty first.

Christmas is a Christian event, but I also send seasons greetings and a message of peace and goodwill to our fellow townspeople of other faiths and beliefs. You all contribute to our town and are all valued members of our community.