Christmas message from Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Linda Edwards-Shea

Christmas is a special time of year in the UK.

Mayor of Sleaford, Coun Linda Edwards-Shea.

It’s a time for reunions, communal worship and enjoying time spent with others.

For many, these simple pleasures are not possible, so I particularly want to thank Evergreen Sleaford for reaching out to others with their befriending scheme. Many care for others and I want to express my thanks to all of them too.

Advertisement

As my Mayoral year got underway in May, we were leaving the pandemic behind and arriving at a new normal. Civic events started again and my husband Paul and I have been privileged to represent Sleaford at charitable events in Sleaford and elsewhere.

This year, Sleaford Town Hall staff have been busy catching up with projects that were interrupted by Covid. My gratitude goes to them for their hard work and dedication to providing public services in Sleaford. Thanks also go to my fellow councillors and all the townspeople I’ve met during my Mayoral year for their kindness.

Advertisement

The adult trim trail was installed at the Boston Road Recreation Ground and plans are underway to improve the George Street play area. The project to turn Castlefield into a visitor attraction has made significant progress, for which I thank the Sleaford and District Civic Trust. The Sleaford and District Twinning Association organised trips to Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf in Germany and Marquette-lez-Lille in France and their residents visited Sleaford.

In September, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away. Just three months earlier we celebrated her Platinum Jubilee with events across town, including the 1940s Day which attracted thousands of visitors. Next year on May 6, we will celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Advertisement

The Sleafordian of the Year this year is our Town Crier, John Griffiths. He’s had a very busy year and had the responsibility of making the proclamation to announce the passing of The Queen and the accession of King Charles. No doubt John will be busy next year and I look forward to the next Town Crier Competition in Sleaford.

The Remembrance Sunday service in Sleaford Market Place was well attended and many paid their respects at the Armistice Day ceremony too. On Advent Sunday, I was honoured to open Sleaford’s Christmas Market and turn on our Christmas lights with the assistance of our Young Sleafordians of the Year.

Advertisement

Every year, the Mayor chooses charities to support by holding civic events. My charities are EDAN Lincs and the Royal Air Force Association. On January 21, I’ll host a Burns Night Supper at the Solo Bar and Restaurant, then on February 25 I’ll host Sleaford Slam, a knockout poetry contest, at Sleaford Playhouse. These events will be followed by others — please see Sleaford Town Council’s website www.sleaford.gov.uk and posters around town for details.

This Christmas my special thanks go to those who keep our country running. Our public service workers often taken for granted, but post-pandemic we all know how important they are.

Advertisement