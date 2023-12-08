Christmas spirit: Project creates care packages for the elderly living alone in Boston
Five Boston women are working on a project to put together care packages for elderly people living alone over Christmas.
Patsie Marson, from Boston Community Support Group, is one of those behind the appeal. She said: “It’s so important to remember our elderly in the community especially those living alone with no visitors or family.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Some could of lost their partner and it may be there first Christmas without them. It’s just a small gift of kindness to let them know their community is thinking of them.”
The packages contain items such as a warm blanket, confectionary, a Christmas card and a drink.
People can nominate an elderly person they know who is living alone to receive a package in the run-up to Christmas.
This is the third year the appeal has been running.
“We always ask the person who nominates someone to collect the bag for the recipient or we can deliver it to them,” Patsie explains, “This is so we can safeguard the elderly person and they don’t have strangers knocking at their door.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We have only had five people put forward so far to receive them this year, usually we have loads.”
People can donate items up until Friday, December 15, as the packages will be given out that following weekend.
Patsie added: “Anyone who would like to nominate someone, or make a donation can contact myself, Karen Baxter, Karen Weir Cingi, Carrie Ashley or Natalia Bartkowiak via Facebook messenger or they can email me on [email protected].”
Any left-over donated items will be given to other local charities and good causes.