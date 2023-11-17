A village church has hosted its popular annual Crafts By Candlelight winter fair.

St Denis’ Church at Silk Willoughby holds the event each year with stall holders selling a variety of hand made items such as wreaths, toys, cards and soaps.

It was busy all day as visitors weaved in and out of the pews to view the stalls selling home made preserves Christmas decorations and gifts.

There were also tombola, games and raffle stalls, as well as refreshments served.

The event is held to raise church funds.

1 . Karen Fuller with her stall choc-full of Christmas gift ideas at Crafts By Candlelight, Silk Willoughby. Photo: Andy Hubbert