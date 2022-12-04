Cosy Christmas fair returns to Leadenham House stableyard

The now annual Christmas market returned to Leadenham House, hosted in and around its historic stable yard.

A range of stalls selling everything from chocolates, to handmade jewellery, handcrafted wooden kitchenware to tree decorations, festive wreaths to bumper vegetables for your Christmas lunch were all gathered together on the Leadenham Estat. It attracted hundreds of visitors seeking some original gifts, food and drink or just to soak up the atmosphere and feel Christmassy.

Organiser William Reeve had the Leadenham teahouse up and running as a pop-up shop in the coach house at the end of the stable yard, with plans to open up fully in the near future, but have more pop-up days in the meantime.

Visitors sipped hot drinks while listening to local folk singers performing seasonal tunes, or got cosy around the fire pit in the grounds.

1. Teresa Lowery of Flowery T, from Fulbeck, selling festive wreaths. Photo: Andy Hubbert Photo Sales

2. Silver jewellery by Caroline Lewis of Silverlincs Designs, from Fulbeck. Photo: Andy Hubbert Photo Sales

3. Martin Taylor of Middle World Farm, from Washingborough, with his organically grown vegetables. Photo: Andy Hubbert Photo Sales

4. Katie Pinkley of Molly's Mum textiles from Calverton, Nots. Photo: Andy HUbbert Photo Sales