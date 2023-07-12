Council plans to boost festivities in Boston following last year's backlash

Boston’s leaders are hinting at what a much-improved festive season might look like this year, as they aim to take Lincolnshire’s Christmas crown.

Last year's Christmas tree in Boston's Market Place.

The town’s festive efforts have been criticised in the past, with backlash over the lack of Christmas lights and a £20,000 artificial tree branded a “disgrace” and “rubbish”.

However, with the end of Lincoln’s Christmas market, Boston is hoping to make this festive season a success.

This ambition follows pre-election statements made by the previous administration, expressing the town’s aspirations to surpass Lincoln in terms of Christmas festivities.

The plan includes a four-day event featuring a light switch-on, live music, market stalls, family-friendly events, an Illuminate Parade, stage and walkabout performances, and a real Christmas tree.

The artificial tree which was purchased last year will be relocated.

Councillor Dale Broughton, Deputy Leader and Portfolio Holder for Town Centre at Boston Borough Council, who took over following the Independent sweep to power in May, has confirmed that a comprehensive plan is in the works.

“We are still in the process of working on a comprehensive plan for Boston Christmas Event 2023 but it will most certainly see improvement compared to previous years,” he said.

The council is currently in a tender period for Christmas lights, indicating a commitment to enhancing the town’s festive illumination.

Local businesses and community organisations are being engaged in discussions on how they can contribute to the Christmas offerings.

This collaborative approach aims to ensure a memorable and enjoyable experience for residents and visitors alike during the festive period.

