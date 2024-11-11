Dazzling display of festive cheer in Louth will help preserve treasured church

A church in Louth will soon be transformed into a dazzling display of festive cheer when it hosts its annual Christmas Tree Festival.

The magnificent and historic St James's in Westgate was home to a total of 85 trees, decorated by businesses, schools and organisations, at last year’s successful festival.

And more than £5,200 was raised to help maintain and preserve the church, which has been a treasured landmark and community hub for many generations.

Now the organisers, the Friends Of St James’s charity, are hoping for an even better 2024 festival, which will run from Friday, December 6 to Wednesday, December 11.

As well as the trees, visitors to the free festival can enjoy a packed programme of events, including live music, delicious refreshments, a raffle and even a special visit from Santa himself over the weekend.

"We are aiming even higher this year,” said Lesley Elliott, of the Friends group. “This is a community event that relies on the creativity and generosity of local organisations and individuals who all contribute by decorating Christmas trees in unique and imaginative styles, adding to the church’s stunning interior.

"Businesses, community groups and families are invited to join in by decorating a tree or by sponsoring one.

"There are options to suit all budgets, with standard trees costing £10, while larger trees are available for £25 and smaller wreaths for £5.

"Each tree is a unique expression of the Louth community’s Christmas spirit, contributing to a truly memorable display.

"We are grateful for the incredible support we get each year. Together, we create a magical atmosphere that brings joy to so many visitors, while helping with the upkeep of our beautiful church.”

This year’s festival kicks off with an exclusive, ticket-only launch night on Thursday, December 5, featuring music from the talented ensemble Octangle, alongside food and wine. Entry for all six days of the festival itself is free.

St James’s, which dates back to the 15th century, is notable for having the third tallest spire in the UK and the tallest, as well as one of the finest, steeples of any medieval parish church in Britain.

Lesley added: “Help preserve one of Louth’s most historic buildings by celebrating the Christmas season with us and making memories.”

If you’d like to participate, email Lesley at [email protected]