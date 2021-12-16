Steve Gilmartin, from the Rotary Club of Woodhall Spa and Cheryl Bissett, Divisional Sales and Marketing Director for McCarthy Stone EMN-210712-143202001

The developer, responsible for Gibson Court Retirement Living development on Tattershall Road, has given the town’s Christmas spirit a boost with a £500 donation to support its Christmas lights and Festive Fayre.

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Woodhall Spa, sees locals get into the seasonal spirit with the Christmas light switch-on, festive food, a Santa’s grotto and live performances, and is also being planned in conjunction with the Woodhall Spa Lions Club this year.

Steve Gilmartin, from the Rotary Club of Woodhall Spa said: “Our Festive Fayre is a fantastic event that our whole community looks forward to each year. However, financial support from local organisations is vital in enabling us to hold the event. We are very grateful to McCarthy Stone for its generous donation which will allow us to ensure that the Christmas lights of The Broadway shine bright for years to come.”