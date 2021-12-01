Festive Fabuloso: Madcap musical machine is coming to a town near you

David Cranmer's madcap musical machine will be part of the Festive Fabuloso Roadshow.

Readers may recall a feature we ran on ‘madcap’ Lincolnshire inventor David Cranmer - who has created the interactive sound sculpture for the festival.

The sculpture has been crafted from recycled parts of Spilsby Theatre’s disused church organ, which promises to delight, surprise, amuse and astound.

Mr Cranmer said: “The sculpture is interactive - members of the public are invited to press the 74 buttons and use the four joysticks to create a variety of sounds, ranging from fairground pipe organ music to crazy sound effects. There is also a dancing owl.

The interactive organ will be in SPilsby today (Wednesday) and Louth, Horncastle, Alford and Wainfleet later this week.

“We took it to Spilsby town centre this morning and people seemed to enjoy playing it!”

East Lindsey District Council and their partners are bringing Festive Fabuloso to Alford, Horncastle, Louth, Spilsby, and Wainfleet, promising a unique programme of celebrations.

The council is working with Different Light and Spilsby Sessions House as part of their Vital and Viable programme.

The festival is in Spilsby today (Wednesday), from 9.30am to 2pm.

It will then be in Louth tomorrow (Thursday), 9.30am to 2pm; Horncastle on Friday, from 9.30pm to 2pm, Wainfleet on Saturday, from 12noon to 4pm, and Alford on Sunday, from 9.30am to 2pm.

A spokesman for the festical said: “Then on the following five dates we will return with our Musical Machine and some street entertainers during the day, and then in the evenings we will also light up the towns and show the animated film featuring everyone’s artwork!”

The five additional dates are as follows:

Thursday 9th December, 9.30am–2pm and 5.30pm–7.30pm – Horncastle

Friday 10th December, 9.30am–2pm and 5.30pm–7.30pm – Wainfleet

Saturday 11th December, 9.30am–2pm and 5.30pm–7.30pm – Alford

Sunday 12th December, 9.30am–2pm and 5.30pm–7.30pm – Louth