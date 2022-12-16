Churches in Ruskington are all joining in to host a Christmas Story Trail for families and children.

Ruskington churches will be hosting a Christmas trail.

After the success of an Easter Story Trail earlier this year, the four village churches – All Saints parish church, the Methodist Church, Ruskington Free Church and South Lincs Church are joining together for a Christmas Story Trail on Tuesday December 20.

Families can turn up to Ruskington Methodist Church in Chapel Street between 10.30am and 2pm to collect a trail sheet.

Advertisement

Rebecca Guilliatt is among the organisers. She said: “The trail starts and finishes at Ruskington Methodist Church, but the other three churches in Ruskington will also be open as part of the trail - All Saints Parish Church, South Lincs Church (Westgate) and Ruskington Free Church (Chestnut Street).”

They then work their way around the four churches to explore the true Christmas story with activities, displays, refreshments and surprises galore.

Advertisement

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

It is all free, with a surprise at the finish.

Advertisement

- A similar trail is being staged around St Botolph’s Church in Quarrington.

The Follow The Star Christmas Trail is a walking trail for children and families but runs between December 18 and January 3.

Advertisement

Start at St Botolph’s Church and then follow the map provided around the parish to find clues at different locations.

The trail ends back at the church. Once the children have completed the trail, they can then decorate a star and then leave it on the Christmas tree at the church.

Advertisement

The church is also holding a ‘pop-up’ carol singing event in the community on Thursday December 22 where all are invited to go and join in.

They will be at Spire View Green at 6pm, Coop at Handley Chase at 6.20pm, Oak Road/Acacia Close Green at 6.45pm and London Road outside 32a at 7.15pm.

Advertisement

More stories:

Advertisement