Firm helps village light up at Christmas

Residents in Ruskington are enjoying a bright Christmas after rural broadband provider Quickline Communications donated £500 towards the community’s festive lights display.

Kirsty Sinclair (left) and Kathryn Locke of Ruskington Parish Council with Kenny Woods – Quickline Community Engagement Executive. Quickline have donated the Parish Council £500 to go towards Christmas Lights. Picture: Sean Spencer/Hull News & Pictures Ltd

Ruskington Parish Council has been coordinating the lights installation, which sees warm white lights adorn trees along Ruskington Beck, High Street North, High Street South and Church Street.

Residents and businesses have embraced the increase in festive lights alongside the installation of brackets outside their premises to accommodate 40 Christmas trees.

It comes as Quickline prepares to bring its full fibre broadband services to the village in the new year, boosting internet speeds for residents and businesses.

The £500 donation is the first offer of support by Quickline.

It also supported Ruskington’s Winter Market offering free hot chocolate.

Kathryn Locke, clerk to Ruskington Parish Council, said: “This is the fourth year we’ve had the lights and it’s growing each year, with more businesses getting involved.

“People come from other villages to see our lights and this donation will make it bigger and better.”