Fundraising tree is ready to light up Christmas in Horncastle again

Christmas in Horncastle will again be lit up by a fundraising initiative that received a record response last year.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tree Of Light initiative enables the people of Horncastle, Woodhall Spa, Coningsby and the surrounding villages to sponsor a light in memory of a family member or special friend who has died, either during 2025 or in the past.

The proceeds then go on to support hard-pressed hospices across Lincolnshire that carry out so much valuable work in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year, about 420 names (up from 371 the previous year) were recorded on the tree’s tribute list, raising a magnificent total of £6,000, and the organisers are hoping for a similar amount this Christmas.

Supporters and organisers gather at the Tree Of Light ceremony in Horncastle last Christmas. (PHOTO BY: D.R. Dawson Photography)

Tim Peacock, on behalf of the organising committee, said: “Our local hospices need all the support they can get to carry on their vital and important work.

"Local businesses are providing support to ensure that operating costs for the Tree Of Light are met in full. This means that every penny raised will go to the hospice charities

“The organisers are truly grateful to loyal donors who support the cause year after year. But equally, we are keen to attract as many new contributors as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The living tree, which was originally planted by the Horncastle and District Lions Club, adorns the crossroads near the centre of Horncastle.

Pete and Gill Crow, of Louth, looking at the list of names at the foot of the Tree Of Light in Horncastle last year. (PHOTO BY: D.R. Dawson Photography)

It will be lit on Friday, December 12 at a special ceremony, sure to be attended by dozens of supporters, and will remain lit for the duration of the Christmas period.

For those wishing to remember a loved one, the minimum recommended donation is £10. The proceeds will be shared between the St Barnabas Hospice for Lincolnshire, the Butterfly Hospice Trust in Boston and the St Andrew’s Children’s Hospice in Grimsby.

Donors will receive a Christmas card as an acknowledgement of their gift. And the names of those being remembered will be displayed on a tribute list at the foot of the tree and on the Tree Of Light website. The names will also be read out at the ceremony when the lights are first lit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recording of the ceremony will be made available through the Tree Of Light website and there will be ample opportunity to visit the tree over the Christmas period.

The previous Mayor of Horncastle, Coun Matt Wilkinson, with members of Horncastle and District Lions Club at last year's switching-on event. (PHOTO BY: D.R. Dawson Photography)

Further information on how to contribute can be found on the website (www.horncastletreeoflight.co.uk), from the Woodhall Printer and Copy Centre in Station Road, Woodhall Spa, and from the shops of J W L Perkins or Fletcher and Hughes in Horncastle town centre.