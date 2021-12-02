JJ's Woodhall Spa have created a Christmas grotto - with Charlie the donkey. EMN-211123-161712001

JJ’s Garage, Convenience Store and Garden Centre has pushed the boat out this year to bring some Christmas spirit to their customers.

Not only have they gone all out to install a festive grotto so their young customers can meet Santa, but they’ve also acquired the services of a four-legged mascot for the festive season.

“We have never done anything like this before, but we figured this year, after last Christmas, it was time we put some good old fashioned Christmas spirit back,” said Scott Davies, managing director of JJ’s.

“Our family love Christmas and we wanted to bring something different to Woodhall Spa.

“We thought, “what about a massive tree with 14,000 lights on it?” “Let’s not stop there,” Michelle my wife said, “Let’s get a donkey!”

So, Scott and Michelle were loaned Charlie from a local smallholder at Timberland.

Scott said: “He is wonderful. Very nosey! He loves meeting everyone and loves rolling in mud - I have told my kids we cannot keep him. He is just on loan for the holiday season.”

On top of four-legged visitors, JJ’s also has a cabin for its very own Santa Claus, who will be visiting throughout December, and there will also be a snow machine for visiting children.

You can also admire JJ’s locally-sourced Chrsitmas tree.