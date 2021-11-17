Get ready for Twelve Market Days of Christmas in Sleaford!

Join in the Twelves Market Days of Christmas in Sleaford. EMN-211116-180102001

The events will be held in the Market Place every Friday, Saturday and Monday from Friday November 26 through to Monday December 20.

Organisers, Sleaford Town Council, have many traders booked on for the events selling food, drink, crafts, gifts, jewellery, flowers and so on, so they expect there to behere will be something for everyone.

The first market will be officially opened at 10am by the Mayor of Sleaford Coun Robert Oates and the Town Crier John Griffiths.

Band From County Hell will be performing at the markets.

A spokesman for the council said: “We will have festive music playing at each of the twelve markets and live entertainment too, including the Sleaford Ukulele Orchestra. On the Saturdays we will have stilt walkers, giant bubble blowing, Marvel characters and local singers and musicians.

“On Saturday December 18, we have the fabulous Band From County Hell performing at 2pm in the Market Place. On the same day, Father Christmas and his sleigh will also be there to meet all the children.”

They will also be giving away two Christmas meat vouchers worth £40 each to spend at Wetherill’s Butchers. All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is write your name, phone number and email address on a piece of paper and post it through the red letter box at the front of the Town Hall, or alternatively post it to: Christmas Voucher Entry, Sleaford Town Council, The Town Hall, Quayside House, Navigation Yard, Sleaford, Lincs, NG34 7TW.

The first draw will take place on Friday November 26 by the Mayor and the second will be held on Saturday December 18. Entries will be accepted up until December 19.

The spokesman added: “We are going to be holding a Christmas Elf Hunt in town from December 1 through to December 20. Everyone is invited to download an entry form and clues from our website or call into the Town Hall to collect one. Following the clues on the form, children will be able to find 12 elves in shop windows and central town locations.

All children with a completed form brought to the Town Hall will receive sweets and a special certificate.