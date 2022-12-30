From left - Amelia Shield, aged three, and Chloe Vickers, seven, in the present patch at Church Lane School.

A Sleaford primary school headteacher turned into Father Christmas when he bought a present for every pupil.

Headteacher Callum Clay, of Church Lane School, said he had earned some extra cash while on a placement working for another local school.

“I used it to buy presents for all the children in school. It is tough times at the moment and the children have been working really hard. I felt I wanted to give something back and do something nice for the families.”

The children had been out to see a pantomime on the last day of term and returned to find all their individually named presents on the playing field in a ‘present patch’.

There was festive music, The Grinch, a sleigh with tree and reindeer and a snow machine to thrill the youngsters.

Meanwhile on December 20, churches in Ruskington banded together to host a Christmas story trail for families. Those who who turned up at the Methodist Church in Chapel Street collected a trail sheet then followed it around All Saints parish church, Ruskington Free Church and South Lincs Church to explore the Christmas story, joining in activities, displays, refreshments and surprises.

Similarly St Botolph’s Church in Quarrington is running a Follow The Star walking trail for families between December 18 and January 3. Start at the church and follow the map provided around the parish finding clues. Once completed, they can then decorate a star and then leave it on the Christmas tree at the church.

1 . Harriet Thornalley and Rosie Thornalley 3 of Ruskington at All Saint's Church. Harriet Thornalley and Rosie Thornalley 3 of Ruskington at All Saint's Church. Photo: David Dawson Photo Sales

2 . One of the event organisers, Becky Guilliatt with her dad Henry Dubois, in Ruskington Methodist Church One of the event organisers, Becky Guilliatt with her dad Henry Dubois, in Ruskington Methodist Church Photo: David Dawson Photo Sales

3 . Judith Kirk with her grandson Jamie Parsons 7 in Ruskington Free Church Judith Kirk with her grandson Jamie Parsons 7 in Ruskington Free Church Photo: David Dawson Photo Sales

4 . Veronica Rudd helping Karis Reynolds 8 in South Lincs Church Veronica Rudd helping Karis Reynolds 8 in South Lincs Church Photo: David Dawson Photo Sales