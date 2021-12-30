No Caption ABCDE EMN-211221-121858001

We definitely were hoping to be enjoying this Christmas without the uncertainty that last Christmas held.

As we look forward to the start of a new year, I hope that we can look back on 2021 and that, as well as remembering those we lost and the sad times, we can also remember the good things that happened.

The roll-out of the vaccine programme, and now the booster jabs thanks to our scientists, the care from our NHS and care staff and, locally here in Horncastle, our volunteers.

In particular, the Horncastle & District Scrubs who, 18 months on from being set up, are still providing much needed scrubs to the NHS.

The Horncastle Support Team who continue to provide food parcels, Christmas hampers and other support to those locally who need it, as well as the numerous local people and businesses who have volunteered, donated and helped others during the pandemic.

I have been extremely proud of the community spirit demonstrated here in Horncastle and the surrounding villages, and I would personally like to thank everyone for everything they did last year.

A big thank you to all those who continue to care for us over Christmas, in particular the emergency services.

As we look forward to 2022, let us hope that the New Year brings a brighter future for our children in particular and that they can return to a settled school environment.

Also for all our local businesses who have struggled through the pandemic, but have supported us as a community.