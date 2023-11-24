Thousands filled the town for the start of the four-day Christmas festival

A packed out Market Place crowd celebrated the switch-on of the new Christmas lights in Boston last night – and the official start to the festival.

Organised by Boston Borough Council, the event featured the Christmas market, live stage performances, and the switch-on of the town’s new lights – including those on the real 8 metre-tall tree.

Hundreds of community members took part in the Illuminate parade organised by arts programme Transported.

This featured children and adults carrying hand-crafted lanterns in various shapes and sizes – including those made to resemble sheep, foxes, vegetables and fish.

Various colourfully-dressed performers also added to the carnival atmosphere as the parade made its way from Wide Bargate, through to the Market Place just after 5pm.

Pescod Square shopping centre also staged its own switch-on event, with live performances, a giant snow globe and Santa’s Grotto adding to the festive fun of the day.

Meanwhile, a Christmas Tree Festival and other events were held inside the iconic Stump church.

A spokesperson for the council said: “A big thank you to everyone who made the first day of the Christmas festival a spectacular success!”

One resident, commenting on our Facebook live video last night, added: “It was so nice to have the community spirit back in the town. More of this please.”

Local band Revolver, who performed on stage, posted via their Facebook page: “Boston Council did an incredible job tonight at their Christmas lights turn on. Thanks to everyone involved at the council for bringing this event back.”

The festivities continue today (Friday) through to Sunday.

1 . Lights switch-on The button is pushed to turn on the town's Christmas illuminations. Photo: David Dawson

2 . Christmas Market Pictured, from left: Perry Hayes, Chris Rudge and Tamara Minnican of Pilgrim Heart & Lung Fund. Photo: David Dawson

3 . Illuminate Parade Drummers leading the Illuminate Parade. Photo: David Dawson