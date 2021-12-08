It’s not Christmas until the switch-on in Elmtree Road!

Bikers Against Child Abuse members L-R Gunner, Wolf and Chez, pictured with L-R Jacky Cooper, Val Midgley and Mick Midgley EMN-210212-111133001

It was the big switch-on of festive light festooning the homes of Jacky Cooper at Number 89 and Val and Mike Midgley at Number 91 Elmtree Road, Ruskington on Wednesday, December 1 when friends, neighbours and school children were welcomed to see the annual tradition.

Each year the pair fill their gardens, walls and rooftops with light shows to get people in the yuletide mood, raise a smile and invite donations for three chosen charities.

Last year’s display had been carefully scaled back due to pandemic restrictions, but still generated a total of £595 in donations. £298 was sent to the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, £200 for Hedgelina’s Hedghog Rescue in Great Hale and £98 towards presents for Rainbow Flyers, the youth club for children and young adults with special needs at Ruskington.

Ruskington Rascals Pre-school children looking at the display. EMN-210212-111201001

This year’s spectacular display of Christmas figures and lights is in aid of Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance, Bikers Against Child Abuse and Wildlife Rescue.

They said: “We would like to give a big ‘thank you’ to friends and neighbours who helped with the display. Please support us to help others.”

They apologised to children that Santa would not be able to make an appearance this year at the switch on as he was keeping safe for deliveries on Christmas Eve.

Lights will be on from 3.30pm until 9pm daily from December 2 to January 5 inclusive.