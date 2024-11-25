Jingle bells are ringing for three Christmas events in Mablethorpe, Alford and Louth

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas – and three upcoming events in Mablethorpe, Alford and Louth are set to provide festive proof.

Mablethorpe stages its annual Christmas Market on Saturday, December 7, while Alford is looking forward to a Christmas Extravaganza event this coming Saturday (November 30).

Before all that is a Christmas Craft Fair, hosted by the Lincoln and Lindsey Blind Society, at the Eastgate Union Church on Eastgate in Louth, on Wednesday (November 27) from 10 am to 2 pm.

The church, which sits opposite the town’s Morrisons store, will be packed with stalls, offering hand-made items that could prove ideal for Christmas presents.

Mablethorpe's Christmas Market will give children the chance to meet Santa.

The event is a festive fundraiser for the society, which helps people who have been diagnosed with a visual impairment to live as independently as possible. Its experienced sight impairment officers provide all the support needed.

The Alford Christmas Extravaganza has been organised by Alford Town Promotions, which is a committee of volunteers, residents and businesses formed five years ago to support and promote the town.

Its community shop on Market Place helps raise funds to stage events, the most spectacular of which is Saturday’s sparkling extravaganza, which runs from 1 pm to 7 pm

The event will feature a Christmas market, food stalls, a snow globe, live rock ‘n’ roll music from Lincolnshire band Girl Gone Rockin’, charity stalls, Santa’s grotto at the Manor Houser and Santa’s parade, complete with reindeer.

Fun on a fairground ride at a previous Mablethorpe Christmas Market.

The parade will leave Alford Coal Supplies at Red Lion Yard/Church Street at 4 pm and wend its way down West Street to the Manor House, Hamilton Road and South Street on West Street before turning into Market Place for a Christmas lights switch-on at 5 pm.

The organisers have even laid on special buses, provided by Alford firm Hunts Coaches, to get visitors to the event and then home again afterwards, not just from within Alford but also the surrounding towns and villages. Go to Alford Town Promotions’ Facebook page here for all the bus pick-up times.

Meanwhile excitement is mounting in Mablethorpe ahead of its Christmas Market, which incorporates an artisan craft fair featuring a range of traders selling some unique festive gift ideas.

Organised by Mablethorpe and Sutton Town Council, it takes place on High Street from 11 am to 5 pm and is guaranteed to attract hundreds of visitors, especially as admission is free.

Attractions will include a children’s playground, ice skating and a snow globe, while there will be live entertainment all day, including an appearance by local radio personality John Marshall between 11 am and 12 midday.

Marshall, who is also an event host and quiz master, has spent 30 years as a radio presenter, formerly starring at Hits Radio Lincolnshire and Greatest Hits Radio. He is currently the owner and chief executive of a new podcast, LincsPod.

Live music at the Mablethorpe Christmas event will be provided by The Dreamettes, Just Heidi and the Lincolnshire Vocal Academy. While children’s entertainment will be supplied by Pinocchio and Friends from CBeebies.

The kids can also go along and meet Santa, who might have some special gifts to hand out during the day.