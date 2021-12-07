Join the festive fun at Gainsborough Library, including free Christmas activity packs for kids

Festive fun at Gainsborough Library

Lynne Kershaw, manager at the Cobden Street venue for GLL , said: “Christmas is almost upon us and Gainsborough Library is getting into the Christmas spirit.”

From December 18 and throughout C hristmas, activity packs for children will be available while stocks last.

Children can make their very own tube snowman, a reindeer bookmark or a wonderful Santa frame.

The library will also have all its regular weekly activities such as the chance to connect over a cuppa, messy mornings and IT support.