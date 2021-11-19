Lincolnshire coast prepares to sparkle this Christmas

Skegness Christmas Market is back on November 27-28.

Gone is the annual switch-on of Christmas lights and parade to the Hildreds Centre in Skegness but some the festive market will be held and a new event is promised to light up the Foreshore with a star-studded line-up.

Festivities kick off in Skegness with the two-day Christmas Market on Saturday, November 27, organised by Skegnes Carnival Committee.

The market opens from 10am to 4pm and includes "food, crafts, gifts and festive cheer".

A Christmas Artisan Craft Market Extravaganza will take place in Mablethorpe on November 27.

There will be a Christmas tree outside the Hildreds Centre, provided by Skegness Town Council, who have also invested in new illuminations along Lumley Road and the High Street, as well as a tree in Tower Gardens by the bandstand.

For those disappointed there is no official switch-on this year at the Hildreds Centre there is a new star-studded event just around the corner at The Hive on Saturday night.

Eastenders soap star Jake Wood will be switching on The Hive Christmas tree lights, with performances from X- factor and Dancing on Iice star Chico and the Skegness Snow White Panto cast.

The fun, which starts at 5pm, will be hosted by TV presenter Nathan Black and also feature the Flatland Kings and the Janice Sutton Theatre School choir.

X-Factor and Dancing on Ice celebrity Chico will entertain crowds at The Hive lights switch-on in Skegness.

There will be a free Santa grotto for children including a free gift, 'Anna and Elsa' will lead a Frozen sing-along and a fireworks display.

The celebrities will remain at The Hive later in the evening: Jake Wood is to host a meet and greet in Kush Nightclu and Chico will perform again live inside Busters.

More exciting events are planned along the coast, promoted under the banner of Seaside and Sparkle by Visit Lincs Coast

Craft and artisan markets, street theatre, light switch on’s, carol services and famous festive family fun runs are just some of the wonderful events happening until December 10.

Eastenders soap star Jake Wood will be switching on the lights at The Hive in Skegness on November 27.

Working with the event organisers, Visit Lincs Coast has created a bright and festive promotional poster displaying the Christmas events in Wainfleet, Skegness, Chapel St Leonards, Mablethorpe and Sutton-on-Sea.

Angela Robinson, Business Relationship & Marketing Officer, said: "With lots marketing resources at our fingertips, we hope that this helps organisers reach a wider audience, not only to let our communities know what’s on this winter but to invite visitors to join in the festive fun with us here on the Lincolnshire coast.”

Other events along the coast include:

NOVEMBER 20 - Christmas Crafts Fayre, St Matthew's Church, 10am to 3pm.

NOVEMVER 26 - Christmas Carols and Lights Switch-on, Chapel St Leonards Village Green, 8.30pm

NOVEMBER 27 - Christmas Fair, Chapel St Leonards Village Green, 11am to 4pm

NOVEMBER 27 - Christmas Artisan Craft Market Extravaganza, High Street, Mablethorpe, 10am to 4pm.

NOVEMBER 27 - Wainfleet St Mary's Christmas Lights Switch-on and Santa's Grotto, 2pm to 7pm

DECEMBER 4 - Wainfleet St Mary's Christmas Market and Fayre, including Bateman's Rosey Nosy Fun Run, 10am to 4pm.

DECEMBER 4-5 - Wren Farm, Helsey, Hogsthorpe, Christmas Extravaganza, with craft stalls, Santa's Grotto and Live Music, 11am to 5pm

DECEMBER 5 - Skegness Rotary Santa's Fun Run, Lifeboat Station, 10.30am

DECEMBER 10 - Suton-on-Sea Christmas Extravaganza, 4pm to 8pm