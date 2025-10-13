Made in Louth -- PM Starmer's festive wreath on front door of 10 Downing Street

The festive wreath that will adorn the front door of number 10 Downing Street this Christmas will be supplied by a company based near Louth.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Strawson Woodland won the honour to make the wreath for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s London residence with success at their first attempt in a prestigious national competition, run by the British Christmas Tree Growers Association (BCTGA).

And the company, which has a plantation and retail offices at Maltby Wood in Little Cawthorpe, could not disguise its delight after beating off competition from dozens of rival firms across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are still in shock, but we are feeling proud and absolutely buzzing!” exclaimed a post on the business’s Facebook page.

The team from Strawson Woodland, of Little Cawthorpe, celebrate success at the competition with their champion festive wreath, which is now heading to 10 Downing Street. (PHOTO BY: British Christmas Tree Growers Association).

"The standard of all the wreaths was incredible, so to win was such a surprise because every single entry was beautiful.

"We took along some stunning wreaths handcrafted by Poppy Dales and Jay Hall. It was their first time entering, but wow! They blew it out of the park!

"Special shoutout to Rod Strawson, who was a key part of the team and such a huge help on the day. We couldn’t have done it without him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strawson Woodland is a highly respected business that has built up a reputation as the premier Christmas Tree grower in Lincolnshire and has been consistently producing top-quality trees for almost half a century.

Strawson Woodland has a reputation as the premier Christmas tree grower in Lincolnshire from its plantations at Maltby Wood in Little Cawthorpe and Barnoldby le Beck, near Grimsby. (PHOTO BY: Strawson Woodland)

It has another plantation at Barnoldby le Beck, near Grimsby, and another retail base at East Ravendale Farm, near Grimsby.

Strawson won the best decorated wreath category, finished second in the best natural wreath category and landed the overall champion festive wreath title.

Several other categories included champion Christmas tree grower, which went to Cadeby Tree Trust, of Leicestershire, with its Norway spruce that will now stand outside 10 Downing Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BCTGA, which has 300 members, is the trade body for UK growers of Christmas trees. An average six-foot tall Christmas tree takes about ten years to grow.

Poppy Dales and Jay Hall, who handcrafted the winning wreath, receive a plaque and certificate at the competition. (PHOTO BY: British Christmas Tree Growers Association)

Oliver Coombe, vice-chairman of the BCTGA, said: “The quality of entries in our competition continues to improve year after year as the industry strives to produce a better product for consumers.

"All of our growers can be proud of the results of their hard work, year-round, to produce excellent trees, not least our winners who will now supply the tree and wreath for Downing Street as gifts to the nation, showcasing to the public why they should buy local and buy real trees.”

Strawson Woodland’s trees will be on sale to the public at Little Cawthorpe from towards the end of November, every day (9 am to 5 pm) until a few days before Christmas. Keep checking its website for the exact dates.