Modified vehicle convoy to deliver Christmas gifts to children at Boston's Pilgrim Hospital

Car and van clubs from Lincolnshire are planning a toy run to Boston Pilgrim Hospital’s children’s ward ahead of Christmas.

Pilgrim Hospital.

Members of two modified vehicle clubs – Lincolnshire Vanlife and Lincs Low-Life Car Club, will drive in convoy on December 17 to deliver toys to children staying at the hospital.

They are now looking for donations of toys suitable for all ages.

Advertisement

The convoy, which will include flashing lights and horns, will set off from Burger King at Sutterton roundabout on the A17 at 6.30pm on their way to the hospital.

Organiser Shaun Finnemore said: “We will be taking some presents to the children's ward for some children that might not be home for Christmas.

Advertisement

"Fingers crossed we will be able to do a bit of a light show in the car park for those patients that can look out of the windows at the hospital.

We will then drive back to burger King to have a little meeting.

Advertisement

“We are asking if we can get some donations from everyone small toys or sweets like selection boxes.”

He added: “If you have a modified car or van and want to join use you are more than welcome to.”

Advertisement

The route the convoy plan to take is as follows:

• Leaving Sutterton roundabout at 6.30pm

Advertisement

• Passing through Kirton at around 6.40pm

• Passing through Wyberton around 6.50pm

Advertisement

• Arriving at Pilgrim Hospital for between 7-7.15pm