Museum unveils Christmas window exhibition for 2021

Sleaford Museum's Christmas window exhibition for 2021. EMN-210112-153602001

It opened for viewing on Saturday November 27 and will continue to be visible between 10am and 3pm each day until Christmas Eve, even if the museum is closed.

The museum’s Jan Spooner said: “The theme this year is ‘Decorating the Christmas Tree‘.”

A model in Victorian dress is portrayed adorning the tree with period trimmings, with vintage toys spread around in front of a roaring fireplace and garlands hang from the ceiling. The museum remains open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, 10am to 3pm.

The current major exhibition is on Sleaford’s Bass Maltings: ‘From Construction to Dereliction’. The Bass Maltings are a large group of eight disused malt houses originally owned by the Bass Brewery of Burton on Trent.