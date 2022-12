The fantastic light show at 89 and 91 Elmtree Road is put on by Jacky Cooper and neighbour Val Midgley with help from Val’s husband Mick and son Damian.

Each evening, they invite visitors to make donations with half the proceeds going to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and the rest split between Bikers Against Child Abuse and Hedgehog Rescue, Authorpe.