Pub hosts Advent window switch on

Crowds of villagers turned out to celebrate the launch of their annual advent window trail.

Crowds for the Duke Jingle Advent window launch event. Photo: Katie Cook

The Duke Jingle launch event is staged in the grounds of the Duke of Wellington in Leasingham, with the grand lighting of the first Advent window in the pub, which is owned by the community but run by a manager, Katie Cook.

Each night after that, another householder or business’s decorated window is unveiled around the village, producing a trail for families to walk around and marvel at as the month wears on.

Copies of the Advent map are available from the pub and can be found on the Facebook page or on the pub noticeboard too.

The garden lights switched on at The Duke of Wellington.

There were Christmas gift and craft stalls for people to shop around in the pub yard at the launch event from 4-8pm on December 1, with festive songs by St Leasingham School choir.

The Advent window was lit at 6pm then the fantastic lights were switched on in the pub garden.

Katie said the event went brilliantly, thanking the committee for their help and the team of volunteers that worked all week on decorating and sorting garden lights.