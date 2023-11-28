Just under 10,000 visitors descended on the Lincolnshire Showground for the annual Food & Gift Fair last weekend (November 25-26) – a record high for the event.

Highlights from the weekend included live cooking demonstrations on the Lincolnshire Kitchen stage by Great British Bake Off star Sandy Docherty along with Dominic Franks of Dom in the Kitchen fame and other well-known local chefs.

There were over 150 stalls selling everything from handmade Christmas cards to Lincolnshire Poacher cheese, live performances by talented local choirs and singers and even a special visit from Santa. There was something for everyone and a perfect way to start your Christmas shopping.

There were plenty of workshops to help people get into the festive spirit, with expert tuition from Lincolnshire Co-op florists on how to make Christmas wreaths, table decorations and door swags. There were also lots of activities to entertain all the younger visitors, from hands-on crafting to cookery lessons in Santa’s Workshop and Bakehouse. The Showground also transformed one of its buildings into Santa’s own living room for an immersive storytime experience with Santa himself.

Lincolnshire Agricultural Society Chief Executive Charlotte Powell said: “We are thrilled that this year’s event has attracted record numbers. Lincolnshire Showground's Food and Gift is a fun, festive, family event, which really helps to kick off the Christmas season for the county, so I can see why so many people attended.

“Not only is it a good opportunity for people to get some unique gifts in time for Christmas, it also provides great exposure for local businesses.

“The Santa’s Workshop area was again a real hit with our younger visitors; letting them get hands-on with a whole range of activities with support from local businesses. We also created an additional immersive experience, where families enjoyed Storytime with Santa.

“We would like to thank everyone who made this year such a magical affair, and to everyone who plays a part in the ongoing success of the fair. Plans are already in motion for 2024, and we’re already looking forward to making next year's even better.”

Amy Conyard, from Louth Distillery, said: “We have been exhibiting at the fair for the last seven years and have seen lots of regular faces over the weekend with our range of Pin Gin proving very popular once again for Christmas gifts.”

As well as regular exhibitors, the event attracted a variety of new local businesses from handmade jewellery to handcrafted leather goods and country art to cooking oil.

Stall holder Sue Robinson from A W Robinson Furniture of Grimsby, who were attending for the first time, said: “It has been a successful event for us and we’ve had a great response to our product range over the weekend so we will definitely be back again next year.”

For more information about the annual Lincolnshire Food & Gift Fair and upcoming events at the Lincolnshire Showground, visit lincolnshireshowground.co.uk or call 01522 522 900 for further details.

1 . food and gift fair CV5_1452-1024x683.jpg Members of one of the multiple choirs singing Christmas songs to visitors. Photo: Chris Vaughan

2 . Kaleigh Riglin of Tiffin & Co Bakehouse of Sleaford at the food and gift fair. Photo: Andy Hubbert

3 . Adam Banks of Bugvita, based in Metheringham, selling his edible bugs. Photo: Andy Hubbert

4 . food and gift fair CV5_0184-1024x683.jpg Charlotte Powell - CEO of Lincolnshire Showground greeting the public at the Food & Gift Fair. Photo: Chris Vaughan Photo: Chris Vaughan