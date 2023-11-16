Ruskington residents set for big Christmas lights switch on for local charities

A previous year's switch on of the Christmas lights at Jacky and Val's homes in Elmtree Road, Ruskington.

Traditionally, for years from December 1, Jacky Cooper and Val Midgley have festooned their homes with Christmas lights, inviting families to come and view and enjoy them for a donation to charity.

This year the big switch on will be at 6pm on December 1 at 89 and 91 Elmtree Road in the village. The cheerful, fantastic display will stay lit each night throughout the month with half donations going to the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance charity and the rest shared between Authorpe Hedgehog Care Centre and the Lincolnshire Blood Bikers.

