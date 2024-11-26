Ruskington residents set for big Christmas lights switch on for local charities
As per tradition, neighbours Jacky Cooper and Val Midgley, of 89 and 91 Elmtree Road, Ruskington, will switch on their myriad of outdoor house and garden decorations at 6pm on December 1.
The lights will remain on every evening until early January with donations invited for those wanting to come and admire them.
This year Jackie said whatever they collect, half will go to Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance, with the other half split between Authorpe Hedgehog Care Hospital, near Louth and Lincolnshire Blood Bikers.
Father Christmas will also be putting in a short appearance for the big switch on.
