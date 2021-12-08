Coningsby & Tattershall Lions Santa Sleigh. EMN-210612-090217001

The Coningsby and Tattershall Lions Club launched their annual Santa’s Sleigh over the weekend, beginning with a visit to Coningsby’s Co-op store.

The sleigh will be embarking on a tour of the area from now up until December 22, and the full list of addresses the sleigh will visit is listed below.

All of the nightly journeys will begin at 5.30pm.

Taking on Santa’s duties is Lions vice president, Peter Green, who said: “It’s been going really well so far and its’s always lovely to see the children so excited.

“It’s a shame we can’t have them climb up and sit in the sleigh to talk to Santa and have their photo taken because of the pandemic, but it’s still been lovely to do and we normally expect to raise thousands of pounds for local good causes.”

Children are only allowed to sit or stand by the side of the sleigh to talk to Santa and for photos to keep everyone safe.

The Lions will be bringing collection buckets for donations and all money raised will be given back to the local community.

You can make a donation via the Lions’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/coningsby-tattershall-lionsclub

Santa’s Sleigh dates

Wednesday 8 - AMQ Main Site

Thursday 9 - The Park, Castle Lane, Jubilee, Fairfield

Friday 10 - Mareham Le Fen

Monday 13 - Willows Court, Hunters Lane, The Chase Estate

Tuesday 14 - Laythorpe Gardens, Poppy Drive, Lancaster Drive Estate area

Wedsday 15 - Milson Close, Kings Manor, Curtis Drive Estate area

Thursday 16 - Clinton Park Estate

Friday 17 - Thorpe Place, Abbey Close

Monday 20 - Tattershall Thorpe

Tues 21 - Curzon Estate, Cromwell Place

PLEASE NOTE: Please be mindful that these times and dates may be subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances.