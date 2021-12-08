The Coningsby and Tattershall Lions Club launched their annual Santa’s Sleigh over the weekend, beginning with a visit to Coningsby’s Co-op store.
The sleigh will be embarking on a tour of the area from now up until December 22, and the full list of addresses the sleigh will visit is listed below.
All of the nightly journeys will begin at 5.30pm.
Taking on Santa’s duties is Lions vice president, Peter Green, who said: “It’s been going really well so far and its’s always lovely to see the children so excited.
“It’s a shame we can’t have them climb up and sit in the sleigh to talk to Santa and have their photo taken because of the pandemic, but it’s still been lovely to do and we normally expect to raise thousands of pounds for local good causes.”
Children are only allowed to sit or stand by the side of the sleigh to talk to Santa and for photos to keep everyone safe.
The Lions will be bringing collection buckets for donations and all money raised will be given back to the local community.
You can make a donation via the Lions’s JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/coningsby-tattershall-lionsclub
Santa’s Sleigh dates
Wednesday 8 - AMQ Main Site
Thursday 9 - The Park, Castle Lane, Jubilee, Fairfield
Friday 10 - Mareham Le Fen
Monday 13 - Willows Court, Hunters Lane, The Chase Estate
Tuesday 14 - Laythorpe Gardens, Poppy Drive, Lancaster Drive Estate area
Wedsday 15 - Milson Close, Kings Manor, Curtis Drive Estate area
Thursday 16 - Clinton Park Estate
Friday 17 - Thorpe Place, Abbey Close
Monday 20 - Tattershall Thorpe
Tues 21 - Curzon Estate, Cromwell Place
PLEASE NOTE: Please be mindful that these times and dates may be subject to change due to unforeseen circumstances.
Check the Lions’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Coningsby-Tattershall-Lions-Club-179318962202767/ for further updates.