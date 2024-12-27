Santa arrives in Market Rasen for annual Christmas Tree Fund present giving event

The town tradition of families welcoming Santa’s visit to the Market Place to hand out presents to local children up to the age of seven has been ongoing for 74 years.
The Market Rasen Childrens Christmas Tree Fund started as a way of providing an illuminated Christmas Tree for the Market Place, bringing joy and a magical experience for hundreds of children
The whole event is funded independently from donations and a prize raffle. The Christmas Tree Fund team raise money throughout the year to buy presents for the children of Market Rasen.
Santa arrived at 4pm to meet them all and to give out the presents for free.
Lots of children met Santa including a 19-day-old baby.
There was a fairground organ playing traditional Christmas tunes to entertain the crowd and Market Rasen Action Group, which supports the initiative, thanked the “wonderful team” for making Christmas Eve so very special.
