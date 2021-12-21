School Santa run makes up for no fair

There was great excitement for a 2km Santa Run around the playing field at William Alvey School in Sleaford on Saturday.

By Andy Hubbert
Tuesday, 21st December 2021, 6:11 am
Start of the santa run EMN-211213-092759001

Unable to plan their usual Christmas Fair due to the pandemic, the PTA put on this outdoor event, raising about £1,000. Nearly 100 entries got a Santa hat and limited edition gold medallion. Overall winner was Thomas Cragg, KS2 winner: William Barclay, KS1 winner: Thomas Bewick, Best Dressed: Rylee Mansfield and the Blake Family

Children could visit Santa in his grotto at the outdoor classroom for a present, with carols sung by parent Chris Clark. Stalls included a hamper raffle and decorating a gingerbread figure.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Warm up EMN-211213-092900001
No Caption ABCDE EMN-211213-092811001
Karen Blake with Brandon Blake 8 and Sienna Blake EMN-211213-092848001
L-R Bella Page 4, Lotta Clark 6 and Annie Clark 4 with santa and his helper EMN-211213-092823001