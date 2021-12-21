School Santa run makes up for no fair

Unable to plan their usual Christmas Fair due to the pandemic, the PTA put on this outdoor event, raising about £1,000. Nearly 100 entries got a Santa hat and limited edition gold medallion. Overall winner was Thomas Cragg, KS2 winner: William Barclay, KS1 winner: Thomas Bewick, Best Dressed: Rylee Mansfield and the Blake Family
Children could visit Santa in his grotto at the outdoor classroom for a present, with carols sung by parent Chris Clark. Stalls included a hamper raffle and decorating a gingerbread figure.