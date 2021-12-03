Shop local this Small Business Saturday and enjoy festive treats

Town Crier John Griffiths and Mayor Coun Robert Oates officially switch on Sleaford Christmas lights for 2021 in the Market Place.

North Kesteven District Council is making use of the Government’s Welcome Back Fund to promote festive events over the next few weeks, supporting organisers and businesses.

Sleaford Town Council’s 12 Market Days of Christmas kicked off on Friday with music and street performers, there will also be a packed programme of creativity at the Hub and special events arranged by enthusiastic traders at Millstream Square and Bristol Arcade, plus lots more.

Details of events can all be found at www.heartoflincolnshire/eventfulsleaford

Shop local this Small Business Saturday as traders go all out to make it a good Christmas in Sleaford this year. EMN-211129-095935001

Things kicked off on Friday with the switch on of the town’s Christmas lights by Mayor Coun Robert Oates and Town Crier John Griffiths. However Storm Arwen forced the cancellation of Saturday’s market.

Any entertainment that was planned will be rescheduled to another date and stallholders have been offered the chance to book alternative days.

The market will run on Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays from until December 20.

The artisan pop-up market in Millstream Square in town also took place on Friday but cancelled on Saturday.

L-R Harriet Baker, Lucy Newton, Sarah Graves EMN-211122-091729001

Harriet Baker from Millstream said the pop-up market will be back this Saturday. “So far the events have been good and have created a nice atmosphere.”

There will also be a Farmers’ Market in the market place on Saturday from 7.30am to 3pm, plus a Marvel character walk-about, stilt walker and street performers, live music and theatre performances including William Alvey School pupils at 10.30am. The Hub’s pop-up contemporary craft market will see 12 selected makers selling crafted gifts from 10am to 5pm too.

District Council Leader Coun Richard Wright said: “There’s really something for everyone in Sleaford this December, whether you regularly use the town centre or if you’re looking for somewhere new to shop and enjoy some festive fun.”

The fun continues on Saturday, December 11 with the Bristol Arcade and Millstream Square Christmas Special, featuring Santa’s Grotto and entertainment, live music, brass band, choir, craft and food stalls.

The Christmas lights are on in Sleaford. EMN-211126-170806001

Rainbow Stars are also holding a Christmas Fayre at the Solo Bar as well as lots more going on in the Market Place and there is a Sleaford Concert Band concert at St Denys’ Church at 7pm.

Saturday, December 18 will see Santa in his sleigh in the Market Place all day and Lincolnshire Vocal Academy at 11am as well as the Band from County Hell at 2pm, plus Sleaford Choral Society concert at St Denys’ Church at 7pm.

There are also two trails - an Elf Trail by the Town Council and a Snowman Trail by the Bristol Arcade and Millstream Square.

The Snowman Trail begins this Saturday. The trail is hoped to help stimulate trade through the festive period by encouraging families to explore some of the hidden gems the high street has to offer.

Children can obtain a sheet from their local school or visit Millstream Square and Bristol Arcade Facebook pages to print at home.

The forms must be returned by 3pm on December 17 to Beautifully Handmade Gift Shop or Appetites in Bristol Arcade.