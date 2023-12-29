Sleaford fire crews and Santa raise £4,600 on sleigh tour of town
The tour around the streets of Sleaford is a sight and sound spectacular and the team added an extra twist year, with Santa playing a drum kit on his sleigh perched on top of a house on the back of a truck, accompanied by music, lights, two fire appliances and a fire and rescue car!
The annual event raises money for the Firefighters Charity, supporting firefighters and their loved ones who may have been killed, injured or fallen ill.
Things kicked off with a drive-through event on December 14 at Sleaford Fire Station, off East Road, for anyone who might miss the tour around the streets to see Santa and his sleigh.
The crews then launched into their street tours around Ruskington and Sleaford from December 15 to 21 with the routes and times posted on the fire station’s Facebook page.
Colin Calam, Crew Manager at Sleaford has confirmed that the total raised from bucket collections and donations was £4,600 this year which is up over £550 from last year - a great effort considering the size of the town.
“Thanks to everyone who came out to support,” he said.