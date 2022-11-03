Sleaford Methodist Church Christmas tree festival is back
Sleaford Methodist Church will be holding its 20th annual Christmas tree festival this year coinciding with the two-day makers market at The Hub and Sleaford Christmas Market.
The popular festival at the church in Northgate will have dozens of themed and decorated trees on display by local individuals, businesses and groups, plus preserves stall, cafe, raffle and tombola.
It is free admission. Donations invited. It is open on Saturday November 26, 10am – 4pm and Sunday November 27, 11am – 5pm.