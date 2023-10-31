Sleaford Methodist Church will be holding its popular 21st Christmas Tree Festival over the weekend of December 2 and 3.

There will be up to 50 Christmas trees throughout the church and church hall on Northgate, again provided and decorated by local groups, individuals and businesses.

There is free entry to look around but donations will go towards church funds.

There will also be a raffle, tombola, a cafe, plus jams and chutneys for sale.