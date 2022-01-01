Sleaford musician marks decade of hits with new festive song

Ten years since Chris Clark's first Christmas tune, he is back with another one! EMN-211221-155902001

It is 10 years since Chris Clark produce the tongue-in cheek song and video, Christmas Number One.

Since then he has recorded William Alvey Christmas with pupils from the school, reaching number one in the Amazon Christmas charts and Christmas Bubble with various children last year in the days running up to the November lockdown which made it into the top 40 in the iTunes charts.

Chris said: “It has been 10 years, so I had to do something, but have been so busy with work over the last few weeks but I wanted to get local musicians, singers and businesses involved in another song, even if they just popped in to wave in the video.”

It is called Merry Christmas From Sleaford, but after doing the recording in recent weeks, he had to pull it together and produce it in a couple of days before its release on Christmas Eve.

Last year he had plenty of time in lockdown for the post production, this time it was the opposite, he said.

Among those featuring on the song are Kit Tinsley, Steve Scarfe, Martin Glenn, Emmy Stonestreet, Shannon Smith and some William Alvey pupils singing the chorus, as well as Karina Lawrence on drums and Martin Nichols on guitar.

Chris said he would get it in the main download stores and on Youtube but admitted: “Releasing a single is not a good way to make money these days.