Sleaford Town Crier urges everyone to ring a bell for Santa!

Town Crier John Griffiths will be ringing a bell for Santa on Christmas Eve - you can too.

Town Crier John Griffiths explained that a fellow crier from Newport in Shropshire launched Ring A Bell For Santa last year as a way of linking up with his extended family during the pandemic restrictions.

Other town criers got involved and ended up with 18,500 people around the world ringing a bell last year.

John said they opted to leave the Facebook page open promoting the event and it has led to some worldwide friendships. Now he said it is becoming a tradition.

“I will be on my doorstep on Christmas Eve at 6pm and we are asking others to do the same and ring a bell for Santa. It doesn’t matter what kind of bell - Christmas bell, sleigh bell, hand bell - it is getting the whole family involved around the world.”

they are expecting at least 20,000 people across more than 70 countries to take part in a wave as Santa passes by, from the first time zones in New Zealand, right round to the UK and USA as they reach 6pm.