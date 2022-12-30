Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Heckington St Andrew's Primary School's Nativity by Reception and Year 6 children.

Star pupils perform at Sleaford area schools Christmas shows

We have another collection of Christmas plays at Sleaford area schools for you to enjoy!

By Andy Hubbert
5 minutes ago

This Christmas has seen a return to relative normality with families invited along to enjoy school festive plays and shows. Can you spot your youngsters among these pictures?

1. [email protected]_Nocton Nativity Dec 22.jpg

Nocton Community Primary School putting on their Nativity in the parish church.

Photo: Nocton Community Primary School.

Photo Sales

2. [email protected]_20221212_093804.jpg

Some of the cast from the Key Stage 1 Nativity “This Way to Bethlehem” at St Botolph's School, Quarrington.

Photo: St Botolph's School Quarrington

Photo Sales

3. [email protected]_20221212_093011.jpg

Pupils from the Key Stage 1 Nativity “This Way to Bethlehem” at St Botolph's School, Quarrington.

Photo: St Botolph's School Quarrington

Photo Sales

4. [email protected]_IMG_1694.jpg

Some of the children in Digby CofE School's Nativity play.

Photo: Digby School

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2