Star pupils perform at Sleaford area schools Christmas shows

We have another collection of Christmas plays at Sleaford area schools for you to enjoy!
This Christmas has seen a return to relative normality with families invited along to enjoy school festive plays and shows. Can you spot your youngsters among these pictures?
Nocton Community Primary School putting on their Nativity in the parish church.
Photo: Nocton Community Primary School.
Some of the cast from the Key Stage 1 Nativity “This Way to Bethlehem” at St Botolph's School, Quarrington.
Photo: St Botolph's School Quarrington
Pupils from the Key Stage 1 Nativity “This Way to Bethlehem” at St Botolph's School, Quarrington.
Photo: St Botolph's School Quarrington
Some of the children in Digby CofE School's Nativity play.
Photo: Digby School