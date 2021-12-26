Surprise Christmas gift for pre-school from craftsman

Children at Rauceby Pre-School are thrilled to get their Christmas gifts. EMN-211214-164849001

Becki Lacey-Lang, manager of Rauceby Pre-School explained they are a small, committee-run pre-school, which relies heavilyon fundraising to purchase additional resources and equipment to run the setting, ensuring the children are getting the best educational development they can.

“Due to covid we have not been able to do much fundraising as I am sure is the same for many charities,” said Becki.

“A local man from Swaton who sells hand made wooden items throughout the year to raise money for charities very kindly surprised the setting this week by giving a selection pack for each child, a wooden bauble for each child to decorate and a huge cash donation of £500.”

The money and gifts provided for Rauceby Pre-School. EMN-211214-164859001

Becki said they have bought items from his business, Scroll Saw Art and Gifts, in the past. “He is a carpenter and hand makes and sells beautiful stuff throughout the year, but proceeds from customers go into a pot and he spreads it out to charities at the end of the year.

“He visited us and Kingfisher Ward at Grantham Hospital last week and gave us both the same donation, which is amazing.

“For the last four years he has made leavers gifts for our children – a wooden apple to decorate.

“I had sent out a request for raffle prize donations as we are fundraising for a table top computer which costs £3,500. We normally average about £300 in fundraising each year.

“His wife got in touch and they turned up with all this stuff. He had said he wanted to make a bauble for each child but we didn’t expect the selection packs and money. His donation will make a huge difference.”