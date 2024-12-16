Thousands enjoy spectacular Christmas Tree Festival at Louth's historic church

Thousands of visitors were treated to a spectacular display of festive cheer at one of Louth’s annual Christmas highlights.

The Christmas Tree Festival, which ran over six days, at the historic St James’s Church in Westgate was hailed another huge success by the organisers, and is on target to raise a record amount of money.

A total of 94 trees, decorated by businesses, charities, schools, families and other organisations, lit up the treasured church and attracted visitors, of all ages, from far and wide.

Victoria Atkins, MP for Louth and Horncastle, opened the free festival, which featured a variety of events, a visit from Father Christmas himself, a raffle and refreshments.

Event organiser Lesley Elliott (right) and June Barber, a fellow member of the Friends Of St James's Church group, admiring one of the Christmas trees on display. (PHOTO BY: D.R.Dawson Photography)

There was also an exclusive ticket-only launch night with music from the talented ensemble, Octangle, alongside food and wine, which was attended by Ms Atkins and also by Coun Darren Hobson, the Deputy Mayor of Louth.

The event was organised by the Friends Of St James’s Church charity, which aims to “maintain, restore, preserve and improve the church for the benefit of the public”.

"It went really well, “ said Lesley Elliott, the chief organiser. “We had every kind of tree, and the festival was a great reflection of all that is going on in Louth and its community.

"I can’t say yet exactly how much money was raised for the church, but we are certain to beat last year’s total of £5,200. I am really chuffed.”

Young visitors Alexa Terry, seven, and Jack Terry, 11, of Louth, take a look at one of the trees. (PHOTO BY: D.R.Dawson Photography).

Participants were responsible for buying, or making and decorating, a Christmas tree in a style of their choice. There was a minimum charge of £10 for a standard tree, while larger trees were available for £25 and wreaths for £5.

"Each tree was a unique expression of the Louth community’s Christmas spirit, contributing to a truly memorable display,” said Lesley.

"We are grateful for the incredible support we get each year. Together, we create a magical atmosphere that brings joy to so many visitors, while helping with the upkeep of our beautiful church.”

Victoria Atkins (second left), MP for Louth and Horncastle, at the tree festival's opening ceremony. She is pictured with (from left): event organiser Lesley Elliott, Coun Darren Hobson, the Deputy Mayor of Louth, his wife, Sarah-Jayne Hobson, and the Rev Mike Croft, the rector of St James's Church.

St James’s, which dates back to the 15th century, has served as a magnificent landmark and community hub for many generations.

A grade I listed building, it is one of Lincolnshire’s most admired tourism assets and is notable for having the third tallest spire in the UK..