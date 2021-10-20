Town Christmas market day dates gathering pace

Sleaford Christmas Market and lights switch-on in 2019. EMN-190212-173318001

With the main Christmas Market cancelled after earlier organisational concerns about Covid safety, these alternative events will run in the Market Place every Friday, Saturday and Monday from November 26 through to December 20, from approximately 7.30am to 3pm.

Regular market traders will be joined by extra stalls selling Christmas gifts, food and drink and crafts.

There will be music and live entertainment on each day of the markets, with children’s entertainment on each of the Saturdays. Father Christmas and his sleigh will be making an appearance throughout the day on Saturday December 18.

All of the Friday and Saturday markets are now fully booked and the catering pitches are also full. They do have some availability on the four Monday market days, so contact the council office on 01529 303456 or email: [email protected] to secure your place. The dates are Mondays November 29, December 6, 13 and 18. Pitches are £7 for a 3m x 3m area.

The Mayor of Sleaford and the Town Crier will officially open the markets at 10am on Friday November 26 and will switch on the Town’s Christmas lights later that day in the Market Place at 4pm.

All of the information can be found under the community section of the council’s website www.sleaford.gov.uk and follow the Facebook page Sleaford Town Council for all updates leading up the events.

Millstream Square is also holding a Christmas artisan market from 10am until 3pm on Saturday December 11 featuring local, independent, artisan crafters and traders having held a pop-up artisan event on Friday and Saturday.