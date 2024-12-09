Tree festival at historic church lifts Christmas spirits in Horncastle

A Christmas tree festival was a big success, while a concert and a session of carols to round off the weekend also delighted those who attended.

The weekend began on the Friday night with a concert by the ever-popular Banovallum Singers, who provided a programme of musical entertainment, including carols, for the season. It was free to go along, with wine and mince pies adding to the festive flavour.

The tree festival took place across Saturday and Sunday when the historic church was decorated by about 50 trees and wreaths, all created by schools, businesses, shops, residents and organisations in the Horncastle area to the theme of a Christmas carol or song.

Pupils at the town’s schools also created a spectacular display of hundreds of snowflakes fluttering from the rafters of the church.

"It was the first time all the schools had participated in the annual festival, and it was amazing,” said Linda Patrick, who is the wife of Canon Charles Patrick, the minister at St Mary’s.

"The number of visitors was down because the Christmas market was cancelled on the Sunday. We would normally expect about 2,000, with queues out of the door.

"But we still had a turnout over the two days of about 400, which was pleasing, considering the weather. We gave them all a nice, warm welcome.”

About 60 people also attended a Big Sing, which featured more carol-singing, at St Mary’s on Sunday evening.

The minister said: “It was lovely to see so much support for the weekend’s events.”

Check out our photo gallery below of the Christmas tree festival.

1 . Festive smiles Jonathan Soulby and Rachel Cason, of Horncastle, find plenty to smile about as they check out the displays at the Christmas tree festival inside St Mary's Church, Horncastle. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

2 . Linda shows her organising skills Linda Patrick, wife of the minister, Canon Charles Patrick, was one of the organisers of the spectacular Christmas tree festival inside St Mary's Church. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

3 . Delightful event Judith and Raymond Wheeler were just two of hundreds of visitors who found the Christmas tree festival at St Mary's Church, Horncastle a delightful event. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography