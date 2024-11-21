Village church to host Christmas experience and tree festival

Santa's Grotto at a previous Christmas event at Great Hale Church. Photo: AH

Every three years Great Hale Church holds it very own Christmas Tree Festival.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year their theme is ‘I believe’ and organisers have had many offers of trees to be included.

This event starts at 6pm on the evening of Friday December 6 when all the lights will be turned on inside and outside the church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine Huckle from the church said: “We are fortunate to have the Sleaford Training Band with us that evening and they will play carols for us inside the church so we will be warm. Mince pies, mulled wine and hot drinks will be available.”

The doors will open for the Christmas festival and experience on December 7 too from 10am to 3pm.

There will be a Christmas Fair and turkey baps from 12noon.

Elaine said: “We have a craft workshop which will be run by our hard working local Brownie leaders Denys Humphries and Emma Bastow. There will be much to enjoy including stalls, games, a grand raffle, face painting for children and adults and much more.

“Excitingly, people will be invited to enjoy the amazing Christmas Experience which will be a reminder of the real meaning of Christmas to us all, where young and old will be able to take part in a wonderful journey experiencing Christmas trees and a traditional Christmas folk tale with lots of activities on the way and culminating in a visit to Santa’s Grotto.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Christmas experience runs from 10am to 3pm and admission is £2.50. Booking a slot is essential to avoid disappointment (Tel: 01529 461971).

“We have also invited the Fire Service and Ambulance Service to spend the day with us, so come along and find out what it means to be in the front line of our emergency services (subject to a real emergency there will be both a fire engine and ambulance sharing the day with us,” said Elaine.

Alongside them Elaine will be continuing to collect for The British Red Cross Fund.

This year as part of the church’s outreach programme they are also supporting Helpringham School with their initiative to support people in the local villages who are in need at Christmas, by collecting items for Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later on at 7pm on Saturday December 7 the church at Great Hale will have a church singing group made up of members from across North Kesteven coming to sing carols and to enjoy refreshments with the Partnership Dean Lorna Brabin-Smith.

On Sunday December 8, festivities continue and it will be a chance to relax and view the Christmas tree displays and an opportunity to enter the Christmas Experience from 10am until midday. Booking a time slot is essential (Tel: 01529 461971).

A Christingle Workshop will be held from 2pm until 3.30pm to make your own Christingle followed by a traditional Christingle Service at 4pm.

There will light refreshments for people throughout the day.

On Monday December 9 at 6pm there will a third opportunity to enter the Christmas Experience from 6pm onwards. Booking on 01529 461971.