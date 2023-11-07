Navenby will be holding a Christmas Market and switch-on event for its village Christmas Tree on Friday, November 24.

The Christmas Market will be running from 5-8pm and the Christmas Tree will be switched on next to the Methodist Church at 6pm.

The market will be spread across four locations around the village, with stalls in the car parks of the Lion and Royal and the Kings head pubs, the Methodist Church and car park and there will be free children’s activities and stalls at St Peter’s Parish Church. Shops on the High Street will also be open for business.

There will also be a band playing, a choir and, of course, a visit from Santa.

Mrs Smith’s Cottage Museum will not be opening for the event but will be decorated for a visit from Father Christmas at the cottage on December 9.

From 1-3pm you can join in a magical festive experience at the cottage for children to tell him their present wishes.

Admission to see Father Christmas is £2 per child, adults free.