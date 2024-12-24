Watch: First ever young farmers Christmas tractor run around Market Rasen as dazzling success

Only announced on December 16, the team has worked hard to pull together this magical event, bringing Christmas cheer to the local countryside and streets of Market Rasen.

A convoy of around 30 tractors and trucks adorned with sparkling lights and seasonal decorations made a wonderful sight for families and the community to enjoy while raising money for Market Rasen Young Farmers, the Lincolnshire Rural Support Network (LRSN) and LIVES charities.

Local farmers and Young Farmers’ Club members decorated their tractors with twinkling lights, tinsel, and festive decorations, creating a magical display to celebrate the season.

With just a week to organise the event, Ross Tyson and Emmie Shaw, members of Market Rasen YFC, worked tirelessly to pull everything together – despite Ross having to do a lot of the behind the scenes work while staying in New Zealand.

Emmie said: “We have been hooking up at midnight when he is awake to plan then liaising with the police about the route and getting all the boxes ticked.”

“We wanted to create something special for our local community during the festive season,” said Ross and Emmie. “The tractor run is not only a chance to bring people together for some Christmas fun but also to raise funds for causes close to our hearts.”

Emmie explained that local businesses generously sponsored each leg of the journey around the communities.

"Winter and Christmas can be quite an isolating time for farmers and some said they would have no family around and not get out at this time of year, so this was a chance for them to get out and have some fun, while fundraising is a huge bonus.”

As well as LIVES and the LRSN, a charity that provides essential help to farming families and rural communities across the county, the funds for the YFC helps subsidise things like subscription fees for those that may be struggling. Donations could be made on the day or through the club’s social media channels.

The convoy set off at 4.30pm on Monday December 23, starting in Market Rasen before travelling through nearby villages of Tealby, North Willingham, Sixhills, Little London, Legsby, Middle Rasen, Bleasby, Lissington and back through Market Rasen town centre.

“The streets of Market Rasen were a sea of people as we came into the town centre and the cash collectors on the ground said Tealby, Bleasby and Middle Rasen also had lots of people lining the streets,” said Emmie.

"We raised £225 on village sponsorship and over £600 in entries and cash donations with more being added to our bank account as we speak. I think it was phenomenal considering we only had seven days to plan, execute and deliver!”

She said the tractor run will become a yearly event, and will be back bigger and better next year.

1 . image00160.jpeg Festively festooned tractors ready for the off. Photo: ugc

2 . image00155.jpeg Many came out to watch the convoy. Photo: ugc

3 . image00007.jpeg Trimmed up tractors. Photo: ugc