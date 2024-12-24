Winners awarded for Sleaford Christmas shop window competition

The Mayor Coun David Suiter and Deputy Mayor of Sleaford Coun Alison Snookes recently judged all the Sleaford shop and business Christmas windows for the Town Council’s annual competition and have awarded the prizes to the winners.
First place went to The Flower Shop, Jermyn Street. Second place was Bellissimo Boutique, Market Place and third place was by T.J. Crafts, Bristol Arcade.
Photos are by Roderick Carlyle.
