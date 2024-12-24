The winning window - The Flower Shop, Jermyn Street.The winning window - The Flower Shop, Jermyn Street.
Winners awarded for Sleaford Christmas shop window competition

Andy Hubbert
By Andy Hubbert

News Editor

Published 24th Dec 2024
Sleaford Town Council has been inviting shops and businesses in the town to decorate for Christmas.

The Mayor Coun David Suiter and Deputy Mayor of Sleaford Coun Alison Snookes recently judged all the Sleaford shop and business Christmas windows for the Town Council’s annual competition and have awarded the prizes to the winners.

First place went to The Flower Shop, Jermyn Street. Second place was Bellissimo Boutique, Market Place and third place was by T.J. Crafts, Bristol Arcade.

Photos are by Roderick Carlyle.

Second place went to Bellissimo Boutique in the Market Place.

Second place went to Bellissimo Boutique in the Market Place. Photo: Roderick Carlyle

Third place went to TJ Crafts of Bristol Arcade.

Third place went to TJ Crafts of Bristol Arcade. Photo: Roderick Carlyle

